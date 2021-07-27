Bio-Rad And 10X Agree To End Patent War

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Biotech rivals 10X Genomics and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. said Tuesday that they had reached a deal to end their many legal fights over competing DNA technology, less than a week before the two California companies were set to spar again in front of a jury in Delaware. The Pleasanton-based 10X Genomics Inc. was the first to announce the cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad, which grants each company a non-exclusive worldwide license to use the other's patents that cover single-cell analysis technology. The deal will last for the lifetime of the patents. Tuesday's deal put an end to at least eight lawsuits between...

