Amazon Tells Fed Circ. Judge Gilstrap Let Jury Be Misled

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Amazon told the Federal Circuit that a claim construction finding from U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap defied "grammar and logic" and misled the jury, in the retail giant's efforts to get out of paying a $5 million patent verdict that a small Texas microphone company won last year. On Monday, Amazon.com Inc. laid out its case against a verdict that came out of Judge Gilstrap's court last September. A jury found the company's Alexa smart devices, including Echo speakers, infringed a patent owned by Vocalife LLC, a company founded by former Bell Labs scientists and based in Plano, in the Eastern District...

