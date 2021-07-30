UnitedHealth Rule Rewrite Evinces Shift In Mental Health Care

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A UnitedHealth Group unit is almost two years into a court-ordered process of altering how it approaches mental health and substance abuse care, and attorneys say it likely won't be the only insurer facing a reckoning amid a national sea change on support for such treatment. That shift in attitude became clear as the Biden administration, Congress, state governments and the courts began moving toward stronger enforcement of so-called mental health parity laws. Those measures require benefit plans to take behavioral health and substance abuse issues as seriously as physical health issues when making coverage decisions. Though the translation of talk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS