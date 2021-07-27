NCAA Athletes Say Name, Image 'Experiment' Proves Case

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The explosive growth of opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their names, images and likenesses since the NCAA suspended rules limiting such pay is a living experiment that is proving that college athletes have tremendous value that NCAA rules unnecessarily restrict, athletes challenging the rules say. The allegations come in a new consolidated class action complaint filed in California federal court on Tuesday in an antitrust case that seeks to strike down the NCAA's name, image and likenesses, or NIL, rules for college athletes, which have long prohibited athletes from profiting from their publicity as college athletes while in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS