Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Athletes Say Name, Image 'Experiment' Proves Case

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The explosive growth of opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their names, images and likenesses since the NCAA suspended rules limiting such pay is a living experiment that is proving that college athletes have tremendous value that NCAA rules unnecessarily restrict, athletes challenging the rules say.

The allegations come in a new consolidated class action complaint filed in California federal court on Tuesday in an antitrust case that seeks to strike down the NCAA's name, image and likenesses, or NIL, rules for college athletes, which have long prohibited athletes from profiting from their publicity as college athletes while in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!