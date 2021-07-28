Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Class Counsel Dodges DQ Bid In Robinhood Marketing Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has decertified a class of consumers suing Robinhood Financial over its "refer-a-friend" marketing practices, but declined to disqualify the class counsel, finding that more evidence was needed to support the online trading platform's claims that class attorneys had manufactured the case.

In the same order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice of the Eastern District of Washington also granted the withdrawal requests of two Berger Montague attorneys who had previously been a part of the team representing the class, and he allowed plaintiff Isaac Gordon to step down as class representative.

The judge's order came on the heels...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!