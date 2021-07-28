Class Counsel Dodges DQ Bid In Robinhood Marketing Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has decertified a class of consumers suing Robinhood Financial over its "refer-a-friend" marketing practices, but declined to disqualify the class counsel, finding that more evidence was needed to support the online trading platform's claims that class attorneys had manufactured the case. In the same order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice of the Eastern District of Washington also granted the withdrawal requests of two Berger Montague attorneys who had previously been a part of the team representing the class, and he allowed plaintiff Isaac Gordon to step down as class representative. The judge's order came on the heels...

