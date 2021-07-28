Tom Brady's Religion Of Sports Hires Ex-Red Bull Atty As GC

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Religion of Sports, the sports media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan, has tapped former Red Bull North America Director of Legal Affairs Ben Mauceri to serve as its general counsel and head of business affairs. Religion of Sports said Tuesday that Mauceri will lead its business and legal affairs function. Mauceri will also be responsible for supporting company-wide business and legal-related activity, including deal making across scripted, unscripted, audio, branded and commercial applications. Religion of Sports CEO Ameeth Sankaran said in a statement "we are so excited to bring Ben aboard." "Between his experiences in the...

