Monsanto Hit With $185M Verdict Over PCB Brain Damage

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington state jury awarded $185 million Tuesday to three teachers who said toxic chemicals produced by Monsanto were left in light fixtures at their school and caused them brain damage, awarding $50 million total compensatory damages and $45 million to each plaintiff in punitive damages. Monsanto on Tuesday was hit with a $185 million verdict over three teachers' claims that toxic chemicals produced by the company caused them brain damage. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) Kerry Erickson was awarded $15 million in compensatory damages, Michelle Leahy awarded $18 million and Joyce Marquardt $17 million, while one of the teacher's husbands was awarded $150,000....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS