DuPont Sees Problems But Can't Halt $65M Tainted Water Deal

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday rejected DuPont's bid to stop its review of a $65 million deal to end a proposed class of residents' "forever chemical" water contamination claims against Saint-Gobain, 3M and Honeywell, which DuPont says hinders its ability to get a fair outcome in the litigation. E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. told the court in a letter Tuesday that it has serious concerns about several aspects of the deal reached between its three co-defendants and a proposed class of hundreds of New York residents who claim the companies are responsible for perfluorooctanoic acid contamination in their...

