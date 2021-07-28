4 Firms Seek To Lead Virgin Galactic Investor Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Four law firms are competing to represent a proposed class of investors who claim the space tourism enterprise Virgin Galactic failed to explain the classification of certain investment instruments after it combined with a special purpose acquisition company in October 2019. The Rosen Law Firm, Pomerantz LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP filed competing lead counsel and class representative bids Tuesday in New York federal court. The case alleges that shares of the company were artificially inflated from when the company was taken public via its merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and when the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS