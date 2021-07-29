Dickinson Wright Adds Entertainment Atty In Fort Lauderdale

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC announced Wednesday the addition of a new member in its Fort Lauderdale office focused on corporate and entertainment law. Arthur Sims joins the firm from Sims Legal Group PLLC. He also recently served as a partner at Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel in Orlando. "I was attracted to Dickinson Wright because of the exceptional leadership, a strong and substantive commitment to diversity, their strategic and entrepreneurial approach to the practice of law, and their stability and longevity," Sims told Law360 on Thursday. Sims focuses his practice in several areas of law, including corporate, entertainment, sports, esports, gaming, and...

