Marsh Inc. Escapes Claim Over Asbestos Coverage Advice

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A shipping company's negligence claim accusing an insurance broker of providing faulty advice on coverage for asbestos claims brought by seamen was dismissed as untimely by a New York federal judge. Cosmopolitan Shipping Co. failed to show it acted diligently by waiting until 2016 to begin investigating whether advice it initially received from a Marsh USA employee in 1995 was accurate, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled Tuesday. Cosmopolitan contended that Marsh employee Stanley Schiff wrongfully advised its owner, Granville Conway, to stop looking for a protection and indemnity insurance policy, or P&I policy, issued by Continental Insurance Company. P&I policies...

