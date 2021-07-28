Opioid Distributors Pin Blame On Others As W.Va. Trial Ends

Law360, Charleston, W.Va. (July 28, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors ended their bellwether case in West Virginia on Wednesday with a declaration that opioids piled up there because of doctors, legislators, health officials, the DEA — and the state's just plain unhealthy people. Three drug distributors are accused of flooding Huntington and the city's home county of Cabell with tens of millions of opioids, which created a public nuisance. As the second and final day of closing arguments got going in a fifth-floor courtroom in West Virginia's capital of Charleston, Cardinal Health lawyer Enu Mainigi of Williams & Connolly LLP said the health care system embraced opioids, and distributors...

