Ripple's Discovery Wins Over SEC Offer Defense Strategies

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:58 AM EDT) -- The recent success of Ripple Labs Inc. in gaining access to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission files, as well as the right to take testimony from a former agency director, could be a watershed event in SEC enforcement actions. Lawyers representing defendants sued by the SEC often seek internal evidence of staff decisions and thought processes, hoping to undermine the agency's public positions underpinning the complaint, but they almost never succeed. The reasons given for denying these requests are familiar: The SEC's representations and legal opinions stand or fall on their merits, without the need for any discovery, and its good...

