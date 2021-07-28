Gray Television Shedding 10 Stations For $925M Deal

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday accepted Gray Television Inc.'s offer to unload 10 broadcast television stations to address concerns about overlaps that would result from the TV station owner's planned $925 million purchase of Quincy Media Inc. The DOJ's Antitrust Division said in a statement Wednesday that without the fix, Gray's acquisition of Quincy would have eliminated head-to-head competition between stations in seven local markets in Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers, head of the DOJ's antitrust unit, said Wednesday the move would have threatened significant harm to cable and satellite subscribers,...

