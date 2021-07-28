Biz Says Insurer Profited By Turning Its Back On Virus Claims

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Chicago wellness center asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to certify a proposed class of businesses it says were wrongfully denied business interruption coverage from a Hartford unit, despite paying full price in premiums to insure risks that were mitigated by coronavirus-related closure orders. GOAT Climb And Cryo says Twin City Fire Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services Group, has wrongfully refused to pay business interruption insurance coverage under its "all-risk" policy when the wellness center was forced by the government to shutter to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. "Even in the midst of a global crisis when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS