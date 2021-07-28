Deloitte Can't Strip Class Claims From Maternity Leave Suit

Law360, New York (July 28, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge declined Wednesday to strike class action claims from a former Deloitte cybersecurity expert's suit alleging that she was fired from her role as a senior manager because she took full maternity leave. After oral arguments held by telephone, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl ruled in favor of Saxon Knight, who says the more-than-300,000-employee global financial services giant stripped her of her pre-maternity leave role last year and unlawfully terminated her not long thereafter. Knight asserts there could be thousands of women at Deloitte subjected to allegedly unlawful treatment akin to the kind she allegedly received in...

