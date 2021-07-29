Devos Sex Assault Rule Largely Upheld By Mass. Judge

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday largely upheld a Trump-era sexual assault rule for college students that advocates fear would have a chilling effect on reporting, but the judge did say that the U.S. Department of Education went too far in barring any statements that were not subject to cross-examination. U.S. District Judge William G. Young, who presided over a bench trial challenging the rules, found that the final version of the rule issued under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos did not violate the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment because it treats men and women the same and does...

