GOP Bill Would Define How Big Is Too Big For 'Big Tech'

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- House Republicans released a slate of draft legislation Wednesday meant to crack down on perceived online censorship, revealing language that would rescind Section 230 liability protections from major social media platforms and impose user and revenue limits on companies that can qualify for the exemption, among other changes. Companies would not be shielded from lawsuits over their treatment of user-posted content if they make more than $3 billion in annual revenue or have more than 300 million active users, according to language released by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. Other measures in the 32-bill package would rescind...

