Dems Unveil Bill Targeting Bankruptcy Releases Like Sacklers'

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A powerful group of Democrats introduced new legislation Wednesday in both the Senate and the House targeting non-debtor releases in bankruptcy cases, pointing specifically to releases like the one in Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan allowing the Sackler family to dodge liability for its role in the opioid crisis. The Nondebtor Release Prohibition Act of 2021 looks to eliminate the use of such non-consensual, third-party releases, which lawmakers said are increasingly used to escape personal accountability for their actions by shielding themselves through another entity's or corporation's bankruptcy proceeding. The measure has the backing of Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Rep....

