Walmart Axes Calif. Suit Alleging Data Breach For Good

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday axed a proposed class action claiming Walmart's lax security practices compromised customers' personal data in violation of the California Consumer Privacy Act, finding it didn't credibly allege that the purported leak of personal information occurred after the law went into effect last year. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White noted in his 14-page order that a previous decision conveyed to lead plaintiff Lavarious Gardiner that he needed to show a violation occurred after the CCPA went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Gardiner's initial complaint had alleged he found his personal data up for sale on...

