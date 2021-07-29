Regeneron Investor Sues Execs, Alleging Kickback Scheme

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Regeneron leadership was hit with a derivative shareholder suit over claims the company's former and current executives and board members reaped over $650 million in sales of stock whose value was inflated by a purported kickback scheme tied to a vision-loss drug. The case was removed on Wednesday from New York state court and moved into federal court. Plaintiff Donald Ball, who has been a shareholder of Regeneron since 2013, alleges that he and the company suffered damages from the executives' and directors' actions. "The company's financial position — and indeed its ability to continue to do business — has been imperiled...

