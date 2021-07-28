Morgan Lewis Caught Up In New McDonald's Investors Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- McDonald's directors breached their fiduciary duty through faulty oversight of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and other misconduct, around which Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP created an "information vacuum," according to a Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit made public Wednesday. Investor Phyllis Gianotti's suit lists off numerous alleged incidents of ​​sexual misconduct and racial discrimination that she claims "are problem areas McDonald's has long recognized internally and externally." She claims that former CEO Stephen Easterbrook left the company with a separation package that her complaint says is purportedly worth $47.5 million after being fired for having numerous improper relationships with employees. Morgan Lewis...

