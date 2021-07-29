Nikola Founder Charged In NY With Lying To Raise Billlions

Law360, New York (July 29, 2021, 9:19 AM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office unveiled fraud charges against Nikola Corp. founder and onetime chairman Trevor Milton on Thursday, accusing him of lying to investors about his company's ability to build an electric- and hydrogen-powered truck, dubbed the Badger, and unlawfully raising billions of dollars. Milton, who voluntarily surrendered at 8 a.m. local time to face the New York charges, faces two counts of securities fraud and a count of wire fraud in a case pending before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. "When Nikola's stock peaked in the wake of announcements by Milton about the Badger, the market value of Milton's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS