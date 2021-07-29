Mars Attacks 'Shoddiness' Of Firm's 'Recycled' False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Mars has once again taken aim at the attorney behind several false advertising suits lodged against the confectionary giant, accusing the New York lawyer of "employing a raft of recycled complaints" at a pace that "reflects their shoddiness." Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC on Wednesday urged a New York federal court to throw out the most recent suit, which claims that the company has been deceptively marketing its Dove ice cream bars. According to lead plaintiff Steven Beers, the "chocolate" in the bar is actually made from vegetable oil and not real cocoa butter. But Mars said in its motion to...

