DraftKings Wagers On Sports Bars In Michigan, Tennessee

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Online sports book DraftKings and restaurant chain Sports & Social are betting on a new partnership to create upscale sports bars in Michigan and Tennessee, as long as regulators are willing to play ball, the companies announced Thursday. The venues planned for Detroit and Nashville would "bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations," DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a statement. Sports & Social describes itself as an "upscale gaming parlor and social lounge" with "state-of-the-art audio/visual displays" for sports-watching. The Cordish Companies-owned outfit operates lounges in hotels and casinos adjacent to stadiums, including...

