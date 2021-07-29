FanDuel Reaches $375K Deal In Gamers' MDL

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- FanDuel agreed to streamline requests from the spouses of problem gamblers to exclude them from daily fantasy sports contests and agreed to donate $375,000 to problem gambling organizations to settle a portion of claims in sprawling litigation that alleges the online sports betting operator and rival DraftKings violated consumer protection and anti-gambling laws. Family members of FanDuel daily fantasy sports players who brought claims under five state laws ⁠— Georgia, Kentucky, New Mexico, South Carolina and Tennessee ⁠— filed a motion to certify their class and approve the proposed settlement on Thursday. As part of the settlement, FanDuel, for at least four years, will...

