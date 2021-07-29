Tesla Inks $1.5M Deal Ending Spat Over Battery Safety Update

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Tesla has agreed to pay $1.5 million to over 1,700 Model S owners and lessees to settle a proposed class action claiming a software update intended to reduce the risk of battery fires also reduces the range of the vehicles, according to a proposed deal filed in California federal court Wednesday. Most of the 1,743 owners and lessees who make up the class will receive $625, with some receiving a prorated amount,said named plaintiff David Rasmussen in a motion for preliminary approval of the deal. "This amount is many times the prorated value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage, and thus...

