Judge Says Iraq Can't Ditch $53M Mineral Contract Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Jordanian company's efforts to enforce a $53 million foreign judgment against the Iraqi government over a mineral contract should proceed, a D.C. federal magistrate judge said Thursday, finding the country hasn't disproved claims it waived its sovereign immunity. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said that Mohammad Hilmi Nassif & Partners has sufficiently alleged multiple statements made by senior government officials for Iraq and its Ministry of Industry and Minerals assuring the company it could sue to enforce a contract "anywhere in the world" is sufficient to support claims the country waived sovereign immunity. The judge disagreed that both Iraqi...

