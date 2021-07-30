11th Circ. Says VA Benefits Law Doesn't Nix Negligence Claim

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit partly revived a veteran's allegations that Georgia doctors failed to properly diagnose and treat his throat cancer, holding that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can't duck medical negligence claims under a law protecting its benefits decisions from court review. In a published opinion Thursday, a unanimous Eleventh Circuit panel partially reversed a lower court's dismissal of claims tied to Vietnam War veteran Stewart J. Smith's throat cancer treatment at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. In his July 2018 Federal Tort Claims Act suit, Smith said VA staff took months to diagnose and schedule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS