Real Estate Rumors: DR Horton, MySales, Merchants Capital

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- D.R. Horton is hoping to build 280 townhomes and 97 single-family homes in Homestead, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The home builder is seeking permission to build its proposed Mowry Estates project at 202 N.E. 18th Ave., and D.R. Horton is hoping to also build a pool and clubhouse as well as 1,054 parking spaces at the 42-acre site, according to the report. Wholesale and distribution company MySales has picked up an industrial property in Queens' Ridgewood neighborhood for $25 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 75 Onderdonk Ave., which has 66,000 square...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS