Smith Gambrell Guides CatchMark Venture's $498M Land Sale

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A CatchMark Timber Trust venture, advised by Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP, is selling 301,000 acres of timberlands property to a Hancock Natural Resource Group client for $498 million, according to an announcement on Friday from CatchMark Timber. The deal is for land in East Texas, and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. in its announcement Friday did not name the Hancock Natural Resource Group Inc. client. Massachusetts-based Hancock is a Manulife Investment Management company. The 301,000 acres is a portion of a 1.1-acre tract CatchMark bought in 2018 for $1,264 per acre, and the sale price of $1,656 per acre works out...

