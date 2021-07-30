Judge Won't Make Hoops Trial Convicts Serve Time Just Yet

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected a request by prosecutors to set a prison date for an aspiring basketball business manager and a former Adidas hoops consultant convicted in the college hoops corruption crackdown as their previous sentences in a related case are on hold while they seek U.S. Supreme Court review. In a short order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied prosecutors' request to set a surrender date for Christian Dawkins and Merl Code after the two lost their appeal to reverse their May 2019 jury convictions for a scheme to bribe assistant basketball coaches. Dawkins and Code...

