Judge Refuses To Delay 3M Bellwether After Plaintiff Switch

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to delay an upcoming bellwether trial in sprawling multidistrict litigation over allegedly faulty combat earplugs, saying 3M should be ready to face a new plaintiff after another dropped his case. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers on Wednesday rejected 3M's argument that the company would "suffer significant prejudice" if it was forced to face a Sept. 20 trial in a suit by the new plaintiff, Brandon Adkins, who claims he suffered hearing loss and bilateral tinnitus while using 3M's combat earplugs. Another case, brought by Joseph Taylor, who made similar claims to Adkins', was set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS