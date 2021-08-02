Ghana U. Must Pay $165M For 'Disastrous' Deal, Insurer Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Global insurer Chubb Ltd. asked a New York federal judge to confirm a $165 million arbitration award against the University of Ghana after it defaulted on a flagship development partnership backed by the U.S. government. According to the petition filed in the Southern District of New York, W.P Carey investment trust won the award in 2018 after the University of Ghana terminated an agreement to construct and maintain four new facilities and a dormitory on its campus. The award reflects the value of rent income that the new campus facilities would have generated, Chubb told the court. SEC reports show that the...

