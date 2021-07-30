9th Circ. Won't Make Google Pay $8.5M Atty Fees In Ad Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Google will only pay $725,000 to the attorneys representing online advertising network AdTrader in a putative class action over advertising account closures, rather than the $8.5 million the attorneys requested, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, finding the appeal is premature as the case is ongoing. AdTrader Inc., which manages online advertising for various websites, claims that in May 2017 Google shut down its DoubleClick Ad Exchange account — a Google service that lets publishers sell ads on websites — and made off with its balance, which was $476,622.69. AdTrader sought to represent other similarly situated advertisers in the suit but, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS