Ch. 11 Trustee Tells 2nd Circ. Church Sale Was Valid

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The trustee of a bankrupt Bronx-based church defended both her appointment and the sale of the church property before the Second Circuit on Friday, saying nothing she did violated the church's religious freedom. In her reply to the Bronx Miracle Gospel Tabernacle Word of Faith Ministries' appeal of the order selling their property, trustee Deborah Piazza said both her appointment and the sale fell within the law and the Constitution, and that the church made its objections too late. According to court papers, the church filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2019 and the church's mortgage lender moved to appoint...

