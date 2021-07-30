J&J Wins Ill. Talc Cancer Trial Despite Contempt Finding

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court jury sided with Johnson & Johnson on Friday following a trial over claims that its talc products caused a woman's fatal ovarian cancer, unfazed by the company being found in contempt for failing to produce a witness. The jury's verdict rejected plaintiff Colleen Cadagin's claims that her aunt, Elizabeth Driscoll, died of ovarian cancer caused by Johnson & Johnson's baby powder. The verdict came after a St. Clair County circuit judge held the company and one of its executives in contempt earlier this week for the executive's failure to appear for her anticipated testimony in light of...

