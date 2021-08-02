Attys Nab $5M After Trader's Spoofing Suit Settlement

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded roughly $5 million in fees to the attorneys representing a class of futures traders in their suit against Tower Research Capital and granted final approval of a $15 million deal resolving claims that the company allowed thousands of spoofed commodities orders. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. gave the final signoff on Friday after a final fairness hearing on the settlement, awarding $4.95 million in attorney fees to class counsel — Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP and Lowey Dannenberg PC — or 33% of the settlement fund. The matter stems from October 2018...

