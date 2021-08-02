Fresno Locals Get Class Cert. In Rusty Water Suit Against City

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California judge certified Monday a class action by Fresno residents who claim a city's water management project damaged their homes' galvanized plumbing and contaminated their drinking water, dismissing what she called numerous "meritless objections" from the city. Judge Rosemary T. McGuire found the residents' claims have merit and are better served in a class action. She consolidated two lawsuits by Karen Micheli and Jackie Flannery that claim Fresno and its department of public utilities negligently introduced surface water into its supply, which caused corrosive damage to the galvanized piping in northeast Fresno homes. There are between 1,800 to 2,500 residents...

