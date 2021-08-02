Coach's FIFA Suit Says Only US Can Sanction Him For Bribes

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A soccer coach says FIFA ran afoul of his constitutional rights when it convicted him of bribery and booted him from the organization, claiming in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court that only the U.S. government can charge him. U.S. citizen and former Nigerian national team head coach Samson Siasia wants his conviction overturned, a 50,000 Swiss Franc fine returned, his five-year coaching ban reversed and damages awarded for the alleged civil rights violations, according to the Atlanta resident's court papers. "In convicting Siasia of bribery, FIFA relied on Swiss bribery law. If any crime was committed, only...

