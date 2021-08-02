NE Energy Law Veteran Leaves Locke Lord For Day Pitney

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- David W. Bogan, a longtime New England utility and energy lawyer, recently moved laterally from a partner position at Locke Lord LLP to another at Day Pitney LLP. Bogan confirmed Monday afternoon that he had officially started as a partner with Day Pitney mere hours before. The law firm's statement Monday noted that Bogan, who is also a town councilor in the Cape Cod city of Barnstable, is now a partner in the firm's Boston and Hartford offices. He lends nearly 35 years of experience, primarily concerning state-level regulatory work for energy companies, to what Day Pitney managing partner Thomas D....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS