Senate Infrastructure Bill Won't End Dems' Clean Energy Push

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan infrastructure bill introduced by the U.S. Senate shovels billions of dollars into decarbonization and clean energy development, though there's a sizable policy gap between the legislation and what's envisioned in a potential budget reconciliation bill and President Joe Biden's own infrastructure plans. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which landed on the Senate floor on Monday after being issued the night before, goes big on funding large-scale decarbonization technologies including hydrogen, advanced nuclear energy and carbon emissions removal. It also devotes billions to transportation electrification and electricity grid upgrades, while further cementing the federal government's role in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS