Teva's Opioid Order Monitoring On Hot Seat In NY Trial

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A New York jury heard Monday of serious issues with drugmaker Teva's opioid sales safeguards, including a situation in which customer service unilaterally overrode a hold on a potentially suspicious order. The jury hearing opioid-crisis claims in the Empire State watched two depositions Monday detailing procedures and events within Teva: one from then-manager of suspicious order monitoring Joe Tomkiewicz, and a second from Tomkiewicz's onetime boss, former director of Drug Enforcement Administration compliance Colleen McGinn, both taken in late 2018 to discuss how suspicious orders were found and treated within the company. An instant messaging conversation between the two revealed some of...

