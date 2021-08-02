Impax Inks $33M Deal With Investors In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Impax Laboratories Inc. investors asked a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $33 million settlement that would resolve claims the generic-drug maker failed to disclose a federal investigation over possibly collusive market activity. In a 42-page motion for preliminary approval on Friday, counsel for the proposed class outlined that Impax and a handful of former executives will dole out $33 million into an escrow amount, along with interest, for the settlement fund. Class counsel added that they intend to request up to 30%, or about $9.9 million, of the fund to cover attorney fees. They also...

