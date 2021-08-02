Zoom Inks $85M Deal To End Users' 'Zoombombing' Suits

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Zoom users asked a California federal judge over the weekend to greenlight their $85 million deal resolving privacy and data security claims against the videoconferencing provider months after the court questioned the claims over data sharing and "Zoombombing" disruptions. Under the proposed agreement filed Saturday, Zoom Video Communications will pay $85 million to cover the claims brought by a nationwide class of people who between March 30, 2016, and the present "registered, used, opened or downloaded the Zoom meetings application." Users who paid for a Zoom account will be eligible to receive 15% of the money they paid for their subscription...

