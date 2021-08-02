Union Ex-Brass Goes Down For Health Fraud In Jury Verdict

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A former Laborers International Union of North America official, who is accused of enrolling his girlfriend in the union's health plan, has been convicted of one count of health care fraud by a federal jury in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The jury's verdict, which came down Friday, held 53-year-old Arkansas resident Roderick Marvin Bennett liable for fraud under federal criminal law, but freed him from an additional charge. Bennett faces up to five years in prison, according to DOJ. Prosecutors claimed Bennett knew his girlfriend wasn't eligible for membership in the Laborers International Union of North...

