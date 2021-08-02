Ill. Court Cuts $4.7M Construction-Injury Judgment To $3.1M

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has ruled that a construction company whose worker was injured in an incident at a Walmart Inc. construction site is on the hook for $3.1 million instead of $4.7 million, finding that certain payments were improperly calculated in the final judgment. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appellate Court panel reduced a $4.7 million judgment rendered against Summit Fire Protection Co. in a Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act suit seeking to recover damages against the company for injuries suffered by its employee, Frank Barnai, who suffered a severe spinal injury while working at a Walmart-owned construction site....

