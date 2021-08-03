Judge Drops Moot Claims In ND Tribes' Mineral Rights Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge trimmed two "moot" claims from a Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation mineral rights suit after the U.S. Department of the Interior axed a Trump-era opinion that instigated the suit over a Missouri River riverbed. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation sued the DOI for declaring under former President Donald Trump in 2020 that North Dakota owned the land under a portion of the Missouri River that flows through its Fort Berthold Reservation and claimed the unconstitutional action cost them at least $200 million. But in March, the DOI's Office of the Solicitor under President Joe Biden returned...

