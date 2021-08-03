What To Know About GOP Senators' Latest Data Privacy Push

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Republican senators are banding together to push for a national privacy law that would empower the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to crack down on the unbridled storage, use and transfer of consumer data. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., recently filed a sweeping bill to create a framework to shield individuals' personal data and use national requirements instead of a growing patchwork of state laws. But critics say the bill suffers from gaping loopholes — some perhaps deliberate — that could hobble more ambitious state efforts. The bill, filed July 28, is the latest version of the SAFE DATA Act...

