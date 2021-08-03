Mets Promote 2 Senior In-House Attys To Co-General Counsel

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The New York Mets have promoted two in-house lawyers to be co-general counsel, as it seeks to repair its image and change its culture after a sexual misconduct scandal. With apparently no public announcement by the Mets, James Denniston and Jessica Villanella were promoted in early July, according to their LinkedIn pages. Denniston lists his title as co-general counsel, while Villanella lists hers as executive director and co-general counsel. Both were formerly senior counsel for the Mets. Denniston would not comment to Law360 Pulse on Tuesday and referred questions to the Mets' media relations department, which did not immediately respond to calls...

